Hostile takeover of NJ police department is illegal, court rules

🚓 Appellate court strikes down state takeover of Paterson police

🚓 Attorney general says crime is down under state control

🚓 Mayor says city needs resources not intervention

PATERSON — It's illegal for state authorities to forcefully take control of a local police department, a New Jersey court has ruled.

On Wednesday, the state's appellate decision found the Attorney General's Office had no authority to supersede the Paterson Police Department without consent from the city's officials. It's been 21 months since the city had control of its police force.

The court ruled that the state must give back control to Paterson and that Engelbert Ribeiro be reinstated as chief of police.

Ribeiro had been chief for just 24 days before the OAG replaced him with Officer-in-Charge Isa Abbassi in March 2023. Mayor Andre Sayegh previously said Ribeiro had planned sweeping reforms but didn't have time to implement them.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the state would immediately appeal the decision to the New Jersey Supreme Court. The state will retain control of the department pending the outcome of the appeal.

Paterson police officer at the 2023 Dominican Parade (Paterson police via Facebook) Paterson police officer at the 2023 Dominican Parade (Paterson police via Facebook) loading...

Crime in Paterson is down

The state takeover came less than a month after a fatal police-involved shooting in Paterson on March 3, 2023.

Najee Seabrooks, 31, was shot and killed by police officers after a standoff that lasted nearly five hours. A state investigation found Seabrooks was shot after he lunged at police officers.

Najee Seabrooks (Paterson Healing Collective) Najee Seabrooks (Paterson Healing Collective) loading...

Platkin said supersession was necessary in Paterson after a "fundamental breakdown of community trust."

"Since then, murders, shootings, sexual assaults, robberies, and other violent crime in Paterson have all plummeted, while officer morale and community trust have dramatically improved," Platkin said.

Then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin at a press conference on 7/21/22 (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). Then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin at a press conference on 7/21/22 (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). loading...

Paterson police need resources not new leadership

Mayor Andre Sayegh applauded the court's decision as a "victory for democracy." He said it prevents the state from pushing its unwanted help on other municipalities.

Sayegh also accused Platkin, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy, of using the takeover as a maneuver to further his political career.

"I was elected to represent the people of Paterson and he muted their voices by taking this illegal action. And quite frankly, the court just issued a very resounding rebuke," Sayegh said.

"We didn't need a takeover. We needed resources," he said.

ALSO SEE: Radioactive waste that went missing from NJ is found

Mayor Andre Sayegh stands with new Paterson police hires. (Andre Sayegh via Facebook) Mayor Andre Sayegh stands with new Paterson police hires. (Andre Sayegh via Facebook) loading...

In 2011, the city cut 125 police officers from its police department. Paterson has hired nearly 200 cops in the last six years but many of its struggles can be traced back to those cuts, Sayegh said.

Ribeiro will be rehired once the city has local control again, Sayegh said.

Sayegh said the city is also in contact with the Miller Center on Policing at Rutgers University to improve how the Paterson police serves its residents.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia