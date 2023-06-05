Horrors inside NJ high school – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Riots and rats plague crumbling NJ school led by red-carpet super

A teacher at Irvington high school claims the building is dilapidated and students are out of control, running wild, but school Superintendent says complaints are not warranted

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Into Hell - See what its like on the front lines of a NJ wildfire

A wildfire can burn at the equivalent to one-fifth the temperature of the surface of the sun - see what its like to fight one

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ man shoots himself on church front steps, cops say

A man found suffering from a gunshot wound on the steps of the First Baptist Church on New Brooklyn Road in Winslow on Saturday shot himself, police say.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Latest whales found dead off NJ/NY coast killed by boat strikes

NOAA says necropsies found boat strikes inflicted blunt force trauma that killed two whales found June 1 floating in the Raritan Bay and near

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Lawrence High School mourns senior killed in Route 1 crash

Lawrence Township Police confirmed that the Lawrence High School 18-year-old senior was making an abrupt improper left turn from the center lane of Route 1 northbound at Bakers Basin Road around 12:15 p.m. when she was struck by a dump truck.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.