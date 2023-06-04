NJ man shoots himself on church front steps, cops say

⛪ A man shot himself in Winslow, according to police

⛪ Police found the man alive on the front steps of a church, reports say

⛪ The man is in stable but critical condition

WINSLOW — A man is in stable but critical condition after shooting himself outside a Camden County church on Saturday.

A fired shot rang out around 3 p.m. yesterday on the 200 block of New Brooklyn Road, according to the Winslow police.

Officers got to the scene and found a victim suffering from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to 6abc, he was on the front steps of the First Baptist Church and had been shot in the chest.

First Baptist Church on New Brooklyn Road in Winslow. (Google Maps) First Baptist Church on New Brooklyn Road in Winslow. (Google Maps) loading...

The cops who first arrived there performed life-saving measures on the man, police said. He was taken to Cooper Medical Center where he was in stable but critical condition. Officials have not identified the man.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

