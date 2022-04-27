Hope you’re hungry: Empanada festival comes to NJ this weekend

If you love empanadas, New Jersey has you covered ... at least for this upcoming weekend.

This Saturday, April 30, at the Central New Jersey Airport in Millstone, over 20 food vendors that specialize in empanadas will come together to find out which vendor makes the best empanadas.

The event organizers invite attendees to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and a huge appetite to the airport. If empanadas aren't exactly your "thing," fear not. There will be plenty of different food options available.

After sampling some creative empanada recipes. You'll be asked to cast your vote on your favorites.

Food vendors are expected to include:

CaraLinda Empanadas

Empanada Lady

Harrys lil Kitchen

Lady G Empanadas

Mama Dees Empanadas

Mama Lou's Texas BBQ

The Angry Chourico BBQ

Catlike Reflexes

See the full list of vendors here.

Admission if $6 for adults, and $5 for kids between the ages of 4-13.

Kids 3 and under are eligible for free admission. You can purchase tickets here.

Proceeds will go towards raising money for the Rotary Club 7457. According to their website, Rotary is the world’s most prominent and reputable service organization with 1.2 million members focusing on humanitarian efforts, such as promoting peace, fighting disease, supporting education, growing economy locally and globally.

If you love empanadas and raising money for a good cause, head out to the Central New Jersey airport in Millstone this Saturday.

Maybe skip your weekend breakfast bagel sandwich, so you have enough room to truly make your decision on NJ's best empanadas.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here