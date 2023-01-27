🔵 A 43-year-old man called 911 after setting his sweatshirt on fire

🔵 Police took him to a hospital to treat his burns and for a psychological exam

LAKEWOOD — A homeless man called 911 after setting himself on fire at an NJ Transit bus station late Thursday night.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 43-year-old man told the 911 operator he was "feeling suicidal." He had already been burned in the stomach and chest after lighting up his sweatshirt.

First responders went to the terminal at Lexington Avenue and First Street and took the man to a hospital to treat his burns and for a psychological screening.

Staffordsmith did not disclose the identity of the man.



If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

