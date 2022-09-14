Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ

LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County.

The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping In and Out of Darkness," centered around a replica of a World War II-era cattle car used to transport Jewish people and other targeted groups to concentration camps.

"The Holocaust was Nazi Germany’s deliberate, organized, state-sponsored persecution and machine-like murder of approximately six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war, Romany, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, and other victims," according to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Holocaust remembrance exhibit (Sack Lunch Agency via Vimeo) Hate Ends Now cattle car tour exhibit NJ stops Holocaust remembrance exhibit (Sack Lunch Agency via Vimeo) loading...

Inside the touring structure, a 360-degree digital experience displays footage dating from 1933-1945 as well as personal accounts from Holocaust survivors.

The exhibit to fight antisemitism was created in a partnership between ShadowLight and the Orthodox Union’s Southern NCSY.

It has so far visited the Oakhurst area, Ocean Township High School and Monmouth University while in New Jersey.

The self-billed mission of Hate Ends Now is "encouraging people to reflect on the depths of human error while inspiring thoughtful conversations about genocide and indifference as they participate in The Cattle Car Experience.

"We also want to motivate individuals to get involved in preventing hate crimes and maintaining a sense of unity with each other."

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

