HOBOKEN — A city hotel showing off its renovations caught the eye of Bravo mogul, Andy Cohen, for being lit aggressively bright at night.

Cohen is known for creating the massive hit "Real Housewives" reality show franchise, including "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

He recently moved from one multi-million-dollar luxury apartment to another multi-million-dollar, two-floor apartment in lower Manhattan.

He has shared glimpses of the new digs on his social media stories, including one recent night when he felt the bright red glow of the "W" Hoboken sign was just too much.

W Hoboken, which is owned and operated by Marriott, addressed the situation on its own Facebook page.

“Bravoandy noticed our glow and he’s not wrong, the lights are strong. We like to think of it as setting the stage for Hoboken’s skyline. Check our Stories to help us decide… what color should we shine next,” the waterfront and pet-friendly hotel said on Friday.

The hotel also shared a screenshot of a direct message it shared with Cohen, after swapping the red glow for a dimmer, blue hue heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, still no actual news on the future of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," which has been on a more than year-long pause.

Season 14 ended in August 2024 without a traditional reunion show.

Cohen recently teased being "close" to a plan or cast for a new season in New Jersey, US Weekly reported.

