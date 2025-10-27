Like any former camp counselor or Girl Scout, I love a good craft. Pretty sure I could still work my way around some lanyard and make a nice box stitch.

That’s why I was excited to read last year that one of the more popular craft supply stores was going to open in my hometown of Freehold Township.

Read More: Popular arts and crafts chain is set to open another NJ location

New Hobby Lobby open in the Freehold Mall

The store officially opened in mid-October.

Not to be confused with the Freehold Raceway Mall, this shopping complex is a different spot, slightly further north of iPlay America and the Freehold ShopRite on Route 9.

Hobby Lobby is known for its art supplies, seasonal decorations, beads & jewelry, yarn & needle art, scrapbook & paper crafts, fabrics, and home decor, among many other departments.

If you enjoy arts & crafts, it’s basically Heaven, offering over 70,000 items. You could get lost in there for hours.

Monmouth County is getting craftier

Hobby Lobby has over 1,000 stores across the U.S.; this will be the 19th in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s other Hobby Lobby locations are:

🎨 Brick

🎨 Cherry Hill

🎨 Deptford

🎨 Holmdel

🎨 Iselin

🎨 Mays Landing

🎨 Millville

🎨 Neptune

🎨 Paramus

🎨 Phillipsburg

🎨 Sicklerville

🎨 Springfield

🎨 Totowa

🎨 Howell

🎨 Englishtown

🎨 North Brunswick

🎨 East Hanover

🎨 Lawrenceville

The new Hobby Lobby is located at 3684 US 9 North in Freehold, where the Burlington store used to be.

They’re open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m..

All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.

With the holidays approaching and their abundance of seasonal crafts and decorations, now is the perfect time to check them out.

