Hobby Lobby officially open in Freehold, NJ
Like any former camp counselor or Girl Scout, I love a good craft. Pretty sure I could still work my way around some lanyard and make a nice box stitch.
That’s why I was excited to read last year that one of the more popular craft supply stores was going to open in my hometown of Freehold Township.
Read More: Popular arts and crafts chain is set to open another NJ location
New Hobby Lobby open in the Freehold Mall
The store officially opened in mid-October.
Not to be confused with the Freehold Raceway Mall, this shopping complex is a different spot, slightly further north of iPlay America and the Freehold ShopRite on Route 9.
Hobby Lobby is known for its art supplies, seasonal decorations, beads & jewelry, yarn & needle art, scrapbook & paper crafts, fabrics, and home decor, among many other departments.
If you enjoy arts & crafts, it’s basically Heaven, offering over 70,000 items. You could get lost in there for hours.
Monmouth County is getting craftier
Hobby Lobby has over 1,000 stores across the U.S.; this will be the 19th in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s other Hobby Lobby locations are:
🎨 Brick
🎨 Cherry Hill
🎨 Deptford
🎨 Holmdel
🎨 Iselin
🎨 Mays Landing
🎨 Millville
🎨 Neptune
🎨 Paramus
🎨 Phillipsburg
🎨 Sicklerville
🎨 Springfield
🎨 Totowa
🎨 Howell
🎨 Englishtown
🎨 North Brunswick
🎨 East Hanover
🎨 Lawrenceville
The new Hobby Lobby is located at 3684 US 9 North in Freehold, where the Burlington store used to be.
They’re open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m..
All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.
With the holidays approaching and their abundance of seasonal crafts and decorations, now is the perfect time to check them out.
