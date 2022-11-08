Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night.

Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42.

Elaine Hubler, of the Hilltop neighborhood in the Blackwood section, was hit by what police believe was a dark colored vehicle in the northbound lane.

The driver did not stop and the vehicle likely suffered moderate front-end damage, according to officers, who also released some brief surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Passing motorists stayed with Hubler until first responders arrived. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

That stretch of Black Horse Pike was closed for about three hours during initial stages of the investigation.

Potential witnesses or anyone who might possibly identify the vehicle or driver involved, have been urged to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856)-842-5560.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by text message with the keyword "TIP GLOTWPPD" to 888777, or submitted online.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

