So a couple of fourteen year old freshman flooded the WiFi system at Secaucus High School and got their friends out of a test. The school took it as more than just a prank by a couple kids who likely know more about computers than most of us. They called the cops. The kids got arrested and are facing charge s .

Outrageous.

Cops have better things to do than spend time arresting student for pranks. Harmless pranks at that. This is at about the same level as a student cheating on a test. How about instead of criminal charges that could wreck their ability to apply for college, hold them back from a potential job and for what? Because they outsmarted a system that clearly needs safeguards?

Maybe the administrators should thank these kids for exposing a weakness. Yes, they should have some discipline. No, it should be a criminal charge. I say Saturday detention. Breakfast Club style.

