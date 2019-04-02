High School pranksters should NOT be charged (Opinion)
So a couple of fourteen year old freshman flooded the WiFi system at Secaucus High School and got their friends out of a test. The school took it as more than just a prank by a couple kids who likely know more about computers than most of us. They called the cops. The kids got arrested and are facing charges.
Outrageous.
Cops have better things to do than spend time arresting student for pranks. Harmless pranks at that. This is at about the same level as a student cheating on a test. How about instead of criminal charges that could wreck their ability to apply for college, hold them back from a potential job and for what? Because they outsmarted a system that clearly needs safeguards?
Maybe the administrators should thank these kids for exposing a weakness. Yes, they should have some discipline. No, it should be a criminal charge. I say Saturday detention. Breakfast Club style.
