Hero saves NJ cop – NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Most NJ residents think all politicians are corrupt

A new poll finds New Jerseyans are so used to corruption in government they now assume even the people they vote into office will be at least somewhat dishonest

⬛ Girl, 15, arrested for armed robbery, shooting at NJ mall

A 15-year-old female teen is charged with attempted murder for a shooting and armed robbery at the Brunswick Square Mall on 5/13/23.

⬛ Bystander saves cop from chokehold at Deptford mall, cops say

Michael Carberry is charged with attempted homicide after placing a Deptford police officer in a chokehold at the Deptford Mall on Friday 5/19/23, police say.

⬛ Are gas prices headed up for Memorial Day weekend in NJ?

What will it cost to fill-up for your Memorial Day weekend road trip in New Jersey?

⬛ NJ businesses could soon be forced to keep unwanted workers

Pending legislation would require many employees to be retained for at least three months, even when a business changes ownership or service contracts.

