Here’s why the Giants need to go all in on Russell Wilson for next year

In 1966, the New York Giants finished the year with one win twelve losses, and a tie. The following year they traded two first-round draft choices and two second-round draft choices to the Minnesota Vikings for Hall Of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton. In 1967, with no offensive line and very little defense, the Giants finish 7-7, The difference was Tarkenton who spoke to me about those years.

The sixties have been referred to as the "dark ages" by many Giants owner John Mara although they actually won more games that decade than they did in the past one. Perhaps they can learn from a major move made in that decade to try and fix this one. Do whatever it takes to bring in Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson who actually said he'd come here. Do it before he changes his mind.

For as long as I have been a Giants fan which goes back to the Tarkenton years I have never seen them this bad with no hope in sight. They have been the victim of an owner who's claim to football fame was that he was born into the right family but hasn't a clue what to do. They have been mismanaged and are currently in salary cap hell with a general manager in Dave Gettleman who needs to be shown the door and a head coach in Joe Judge who can talk the talk but has no idea how to walk the walk. Russell Wilson can change that. It's like Deja Vu all over again!

Russell Wilson would give the Giants instant credibility. They would be in every game that he plays in just because he's playing in it. Unlike Daniel Jones who continues to be an injury-prone work in progress, Wilson puts games on his back and finds ways to win them either with an offensive line, defense or not.

The Wilson-Galladay combination could be reminiscent of the old Fran Tarkenton to Homer Jones. Wilson could make use of all the skill players that the current coaching staff can't figure out what to do with. Imagine Wilson and Kadarius Toney on a run-pass option. Wilson could also attract other free agents as he gives them the instant credibility that they so desperately need.

So what would it take to bring Russell Wilson to New Jersey? Let's start with the two top ten first round draft choices the Giants currently possess and go from there.

After seeing what the Giants have drafted in the first round the past 5 years I'd trade all those players, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas for Wilson but Seatle would never make that move.

Trading for Wilson could be the best first move any general manager could make, especially if the Giants end up replacing Gettleman from within. That may happen since no GM worth his salt would want to come to a team with this lineup and no salary cap space, unless of course that team had Russell Wilson at quarterback.

There are no quick fixes in the NFL but you can make a significant jump in the standings. Russell Wilson gives the Giants and their fans possibilities to dream about. Right now all we've got is this nightmare.

