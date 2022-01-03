Giants QB Mike Glennon will miss season finale

Add quarterback Mike Glennon to the list of New York Giants who have played their last game.

The Giants backup quarterback who went 4/11 for 24 yards in New York's 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears sustained a wrist injury in his nonthrowing wrist and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to head coach Joe Judge.

AP

Glennon finishes his first and probably last Giants season going 90/167 in six games played all losses for a QBR rating of 49.7. His QBR rating in Sunday's loss to the Bears was 0.0.

Jake Fromm (and don't say State Farm) will probably get the start against the Washington Football team. Fromm, a fifth-round draft choice of the Buffalo Bills,was taken off their practice squad and went 6 of 17 passing for 25 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles last week before being removed in the second half for Glennon.

AP

With any kind of luck, the Giants could sign Flo from progressive of the Geico lizard.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

