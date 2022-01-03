Hey Joe Judge: Giants ARE a ‘clown show.’ Time to walk the walk (Opinion)

Giants head coach Joe Judge, in an 11-minute rant after his team was humiliated 29-3 by the Chicago Bears, claims the Giants are not a "clown show." He couldn't be more wrong. In fact, it would be fitting if the entire team came out of the tunnel for their season-ending home game in a little car.

AP

Long rants at the end of post-game press conferences have become a thing for Judge. Despite his team being consistently overmatched and blown out, he talks about all the good things he's seeing.

Yesterday he talked about how great the running game was and how the plan was to run the ball. I may not know as much about football as Judge does but when you're down 29-3, shouldn't you consider passing the ball to get back in the game? Then again...

AP

When asked about the Giants minus-10 passing yards for the game, Judge's response "it is what it is".

What it is is unacceptable. But don't worry as Judge claims in his rant, which you can see here reprinted on nj.com, it's all about the culture that he has been changing.

AP

From Judge's rant:

“This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines. This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, OK? We’re talking about the foundation built. The toughest thing to change in the team, the toughest team to change in the club is the way people think. You understand that? That’s the toughest thing. You can get new players, you can have them in your damn locker room all you want. You have to change how people think. You change how they f—king — pardon my language — believe in what you’re doing. They have to trust the process. And that’s a lot easier said than done when they’re looking up right now, one game left and the most games they’ll win is five this season, OK? But I guarantee you this: Those men are going to walk in on Wednesday and be ready to roll. We’re going to practice hard on Wednesday, we’re going to practice hard on Thursday, we’re going to practice hard on Friday, OK? We’re going to play for each other on the field next week."

Getty Images

These rants are a new technique for Judge. Don't talk about how your team was blown out yet again by a team that only had one more win than you, talk about how you're changing the culture. Maybe if he taught this misdirection to his players they could maybe score some touchdowns.

AP

Make no mistake about it: Joe Judge can talk the talk. He's always talking about the fans and what we deserve. But when it comes to walking the walk, therein lies the problem. His game moves leave a lot to be desired.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not against culture in the locker room but you also need good coaching, especially if as Judge says his players practice hard every week.

AP

Carl Banks in an epic rant says Figure it the F**k out. Clearly, Judge and his staff have not when it comes to in-game coaching. Can you think of one move Judge has made that won his team a game? If your game plan is to stay with the run down 29-3, you clearly haven't figured it out. What also sucks for Giants fans is that their hated rivals are figuring it out.

Eagles rookie head coach Nick Siriani's team started off badly but then once he adjusted from an emphasis on passing to more running got so good that they made the playoffs.

If any coach on the Giants can figure it out it would be defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who they cannot let leave the building. His defense has gotten better as the year has gone on but you cannot leave them on the field for most of the game because your offense is inept.

AP

The Giants do have good players and I believe Judge when he says they're still coming in and practicing hard but let's not forget that this is a game. How much culture does it take to make a play, especially when you're getting millions to do so?

If the players are practicing hard and it's still not translating on the field then it's got to be the coaching and if the coaching can't get it done, then maybe it's time for the man who can talk the talk to walk the walk, either on the field or out the door.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

