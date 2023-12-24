Here’s Why New Jersey Is Among The Happiest States In The Whole Country

Believe it or not, our beloved state of New Jersey is very high on the list of happiest states in America, according to a recent report.

For some unknown reason, a lot of New Jersey residents have a hard time believing that New Jersey is among the happiest states in America, so we wanted to dig into some of the reasons we're so high on the happy list.

We all know the reasons that lead to us being surprised about our happiness level here in the Garden State.

We have a lot to deal with in New Jersey. First of all, everything, and I mean everything, is so super expensive in the Garden State, and nobody is happy about that.

Then there's the congestion. Everywhere you go, no matter what time of day it is, there is traffic and crowded parking lots. It's pretty maddening.

But there are so many reasons for happiness here in New Jersey. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, and the restaurants, but there is much more.

As reported in World Population Review, some of the factors that led to New Jersey's rank as the 4th happiest state in the nation are really encouraging.

The study says that New Jersey is very strong in the category of "emotional and physical well-being", which is awesome.

New Jersey also has one of the lowest divorce rates in the nation (3rd lowest), so you put those things and other factors together, and it turns out we have a pretty happy state.

