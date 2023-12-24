The Best Winery In New Jersey Can Be Found In Burlington County

New Jersey has many wonderful wineries around the state and they have become great places for a day trip to enjoy special events, scenery, and of course delicious wines and food. Many here in the Garden State head out on a weekend to enjoy a day at the vineyard.

How Many Vineyards are in NJ?

According to the Courier Post Online, "New Jersey has more than 50 wineries, which have become popular destinations that promote tourism throughout much of the Garden State. Most wineries — 34 — are in the southern counties from Burlington County south to Cape May and are open to the public."

Where Is The Best Winery In New Jersey?

According to a recent article by Elle Decor (Findings Based On YELP Data), the best NJ winery is in the tiny town of Shamong in Burlington County. Valenzano Winery (1090 Route 206 Shamong, NJ 08088) was the vineyard listed in their article. "Such a wow experience! Go here! Go here!! Go here! The property is beautiful...The service was immaculate and welcoming. I'm not a wine drinker however it was a nice Saturday visit." - Vinnie B.

What is the Largest Winery in New Jersey?

According to the website, "Alba's 93-acre estate is nestled in the rolling hills of Warren County, specifically on the north side of the Musconetcong river valley, a tributary of the Delaware river."

What is the oldest winery in New Jersey?

The oldest winery in New Jersey is Renault Winery (72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215) dating back to 1855.

