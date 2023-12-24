Experts Say New Jersey Should Be Ready For Anything This Winter

The winter weather predictions for New Jersey are very well, New Jersey. They seem to say a lot and nothing at all at the same time.

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash loading...

Here in New Jersey, we are very used to having a lot of questions, and not a lot of answers. And that is exactly the case with the long-range winter forecasts we've been hearing for the Garden State.

First of all, let's be fair. The long-range forecast business is a very slippery slope, if you'll pardon the pun.

Weather is hard enough to predict two or three days out, so even asking questions about what our weather is going to be like about a month from now seems pretty unfair.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash loading...

But of course, we do it anyway, and the experts try their best to give us what they know or think and we are thankful for that.

Here's what state climatologist David Robinson told northjersey.com about the upcoming winter in the Garden State.

We are getting ready for an El Niño winter, and along with that comes some expectations. One of those is the possibility that South Jersey will see more snow than usual.

Photo by Dominik Dombrowski on Unsplash Photo by Dominik Dombrowski on Unsplash loading...

In North Jersey, you have to be ready for either side of the spectrum. And even though La Niña winters tend to bring more rain than snow, not all the news for this winter is bad.

The article also highlights something I think we've all been noticing over the past few years. Things tend to be warmer overall here in New Jersey, and if you're not a winter fan, that's great news.

I'm a little less scientific. Here's how I predict winter weather. If you buy a snow blower, we won't see a flake. If you think about buying one but don't we'll be digging out until May.

New Jersey's Leading Causes of Death 2020-2021 Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo