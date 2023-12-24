An Atlantic City man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a restaurant on the Boardwalk early Wednesday morning.

The Atlantic City Police Department says surveillance center personnel alerted officers to a burglary in progress at a restaurant on the 3000 block of the Boardwalk just before 2:30 AM.

A description of the suspect was provided to responding officers; an officer at the scene located a suspect, 46-year-old Eliezer Nieves of Atlantic City, walking away from the location.

Police say Nieves was stopped and found to be in possession of bolt cutters. He was placed in custody without incident and was found to have numerous active warrants for his arrest.

Nieves has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Nieves was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.