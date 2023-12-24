We are famous for a lot of great dishes here in New Jersey, but when it comes to Christmas time, there is one meal that stands above the rest as the state's most iconic holiday meal.

So many of us enjoy the traditional meals that are woven into the fiber of living in New Jersey, and around the holidays, there is one traditional meal that is iconic, especially here in the Garden State.

We are talking about the Feast of the 7 Fishes, and it's the traditional holiday meal that the well-known food website Delish has named the most iconic Christmas dish in the whole state.

The feast is a tradition that has Italian roots of course, but you don't need to be Italian to enjoy this wonderful tradition. But you do need to be hungry.

You can read all about the Feast of 7 Fishes and get some great recipes for the big night at the Food Network website.

In my family, we have been celebrating this great Christmas tradition for generations, and it's deep in our hearts as an amazing Christmas tradition.

It's all about great food, great family traditions, and generations gathering for a cooking and eating celebration.

Certainly, the feat of 7 fishes is not a New Jersey-only thing. It is certainly international, but there is something about how we do it in the Garden State that makes it feel like it's ours.

