The Worlds Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree Is Right Here In New Jersey

Unsplash.com Caroline Hernandez

I found this article and thought it would be fun to share with just a few days left until Christmas Day. According to Adventure Aquarium, the world's tallest "underwater Christmas tree" is located right here in the Garden State.

 

According to Adventure Aquarium, "The World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree is back, stretching 18 feet tall and trimmed with a shimmering array of 400 colorful, custom-sculpted corals!"

 

CBS affiliate Channel 3 in Philadelphia paid a visit to Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey to see the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree.

 

Anytime you find the world's most extreme attractions, it's pretty cool. When these attractions are located right here in New Jersey, that makes it even more exciting. So to be able to see this exciting underwater Christmas attraction right here in the Garden State is very exciting.

 

It is the final days of "Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium" in Camden, New Jersey. The event runs now through Sunday, December 24th. The Adventure Aquarium is located at Wiggins Waterfront Park at 1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103.

 

So if you are looking for something unique for Christmas, be sure to head over to Adventure Aquarium in Camden. There are still several days to experience "Christmas Underwater". You will see the world's tallest "underwater" Christmas tree and also get a chance to wave and say hello to Scuba Santa, who is swimming until Christmas Eve at Adventure Aquarium. "Now - December 24! Jingle all the wave to see Scuba Santa dive with sharks, sea turtles, and rays, sharing Christmas cheer with all who come to visit. Discover holiday surprises on both land and sea."

 

 

