Are you someone who has a lot of spare change?
Do you have a piggy bank overflowing with coins that you've been collecting over the years?
Do you have a huge bucket of pennies sitting in your bedroom or office?
If you've been saving those coins for a rainy day there's a chance you've been sitting on a LOT of money.
Now is the time to take a look and see if any of those pennies are worth more than just one cent.
Certain pennies could be worth WAY more than their face value of one cent.
Certain pennies are worth millions. Yes, $2.3 million to be exact!
So before you spend time rolling those coins and taking them to the bank or a coin-counting machine, it's worth taking a look.
Here are the top ten most valuable pennies from this past year, according to Go Banking Rates.
The 10 most valuable pennies in 2023 include:
- 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny — $2.3 million
- 1793 Strawberry Leaf Cent — $862,000
- 1944-S Steel Wheat Penny — $408,000
- 1943-S Lincoln Cent Struck on Bronze — $282,000
- 1909 VDB Matte Proof Lincoln Penny — $258,000
- 1958 Doubled Die Obverse Cent — $224,831
- 1856 Flying Eagle Cent — $172,500
- 1864 Indian Head Penny “L” on Ribbon — $161,000
- 1914-D Lincoln Penny — $159,000
- 1926-S Lincoln Penny — $149,500
Of course, the better condition the penny is in the more money it's worth.
It would be so great if someone from New Jersey came up big with one of these pennies! Who knows, it could be you!
