With the holidays fast approaching, and New Year's on the way odds are you're going to be going to quite a few holiday parties over the next couple of weeks.

And with all the parties on your lineup that means you may have to whip up a dessert to bring to the party with you.

Get our free mobile app

And before you go and buy store-made cupcakes that may be a little dry, and expensive you may want to think about making the best Snickerdoodle cupcakes that'll make your friends and family impressed.

They're super easy to make and have a really fun local New Jersey twist.

How To Make New Jersey's Best Cupcakes

mueller bakery just the crumb, snickerdoodle cupcakes Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

My wife made these the other weekend and they were a hit at the Christmas party we were at.

First things first you need to go ahead and purchase a box of Pillsbury Moist Supreme White Premium Cake Mix.

You'll need 2-1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon, 1/2 a teaspoon of nutmeg, 1 cup of water, 1/3 cup of vegetable oil, 3 eggs, a can of frosting, and cinnamon sugar.

Also, you need a bag of Just The Crumb crumb cake topping from Mueller's Bakery in Bayhead.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line a cupcake tin with cupcake liners.

After that in a large bowl stir your cake mix, cinnamon, and nutmeg together until it's well blended.

Photo by Gaelle Marcel on Unsplash Photo by Gaelle Marcel on Unsplash loading...

Then add in your water, eggs, and oil and blend it until it has a nice smooth consistency.

From there, take your batter and put it into your cupcake tins, filling each one about 2/3 the way full.

Bake your cupcakes for 18-22 minutes, and then let them sit and cool.

After that, it's time for the fun part.

Grab your can of vanilla frosting, or if you want to make homemade vanilla cream cheese icing that works too.

Ice your cupcakes to your preferred icing level.

Photo by Jennie Brown on Unsplash Photo by Jennie Brown on Unsplash loading...

Now it's time for the Jersey twist.

Take your bag of Just The Crumb from Mueller's Bakery in Bayhead, put about half the bag in a food processor, and process the crumbs into a powder.

Sprinkle the crumbs on top of your cupcakes and voila you have the most mouth-watering and delicious cupcakes in New Jersey!

Get our free mobile app

I was super impressed with my wife's recipe, even after she told me she found it on the Pillsbury website, although the Mueller's Crumb Cake was our own personal touch.