Even New Jersey Driving Gets Nicer During The Christmas Season

Maybe it's because we want to get on the express lane to the nice list. Whatever the reason, New Jersey roadways seem to be a much nicer place to be during the holiday season.

I'm not sure if I'm the only one who has noticed this, but aren't New Jersey drivers just a little different this time of year?

I have seen drivers lt two, yes that's right, two cars exit a strip mall in front of them, even though there is a ton of traffic. Frequent New Jersey drivers know just how historic this is.

I have also been sitting at a traffic light that has turned green, and even though the first car doesn't shoot out like it was the beginning of the Kentucky Derby, no one lays on their horn in disgust.

Did I wake up in a different state, or better yet, a different universe? Are we experiencing New Jersey drivers being nice? The answer is yes we are.

We shouldn't be surprised. New Jersey is full of really nice people. Some of us just turn off the nice when we get behind the wheel.

So, I started to wonder how long after Christmas these warm, fuzzy feelings on the roadways will last. Is it business as usual on December 26th? I hope not.

Maybe this year will be different. Maybe our warm holiday feelings will last through the year on the roads. And maybe New Jersey property taxes will go down, too. Yea, right.

