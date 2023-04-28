Here are 2023’s most popular baby names in New Jersey
Each year since 1880 the Social Security Administration publishes the first names from the Social Security card applications. The collection of most popular baby first names is then separated and organized by state.
Names.org is presenting the 2023 most popular baby names here in New Jersey, a few of the names stand out as most popular here in New Jersey and nationwide.
Here is the list of top 10 most popular boys names here in New Jersey starting with the 10th most popular:
10. Oliver
Oliver climbs 10 spots this year going from the 20th most popular name in 2021 to number 10 in 2023.
Famous Olivers include:
Oliver Haddens — Recording Artist
Oliver Platt — Actor
Oliver Reed — Actor/Singer
Oliver Hardy — comedian/actor part of Laurel & Hardy
9. Luca
Luca is more strongly associated here in New Jersey and jumps 2 spots from 11th in 2021 to 9th in 2023. Popular in our strong American Italian Heritage, the list of famous Luca’s is very lengthy from Italy.
Recognizable Lucas here in the states are:
Luca Gilliot — Musician
Luca Manfe — Celebrity Chef
Luca Murphy — Actor
Luca Zidane — Soccer Player
8. Jacob
Jacob's strong popularity in New Jersey and also nationwide, the name stays right where it is as the 8th most popular name in New Jersey holding steady from 2021 to 2023.
Famous Jacobs are:
Jacob Degrom — Texas Rangers pitcher
Jakob Dylan — Musician Song Writer
Jacob Green — Football Player
7. Michael
Michael is popular here in New Jersey and everywhere in the United States. The name Michael has been so popular for years, so much so that Michael goes from 5th in 2021 down two slots to 7th in 2023.
Famous Michaels include:
Michael Jackson — Entertainer
Michael Strahan — Former New York Giant
Michael Jordan — Hall of Fame Basketball Player
Michael J Fox — Actor
Michael Caine — Actor
Michael Phelps — Olympic Swimmer
6. Benjamin
Benjamin holds the 6th position from 2021 to 2023 as the most popular male baby name here in New Jersey. Famous Benjamin’s are:
Ben Stiller — Actor/Director
Ben Affleck — Actor/Director
Ben Kingsley — Actor
Ben Hogan — Hall of Fame Golfer
Ben Roethlisberger — Former American Football Quarterback
5. James
James, although a name that’s been in the top 10 for many years is increasing in popularity going from 7th in 2021 to 5th in 2023. Here are some famous James’s:
James Brown — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musician
James Franco — Actor/Director
James Earl Jones — Actor/Voiceover Artist
James Dean — Actor
James Stewart — Actor
4. Joseph
A beautiful name! Joseph remains at 4th place from 2021 to 2023. There are many Joe’s of notoriety:
Joe Pesci — Actor
Joe Biden — President of the United States of America
Joe DiMaggio — Hall of Fame Baseball Player
Joe Montana — Hall of Fame American Football Player
Joe Frazier — Legendary Boxer
Big Joe Henry — Radio Guy
3. Lucas
Should not be confused with our previous entry Luca. Lucas holds tight as the 3rd most popular male baby name here in New Jersey. Here are some famous Lucas:
Lucas Duda — Baseball Player
Lucas Grabeel — Actor
Lucas James — R&B Singer
Lucas Maurice Jagger — Son of Mick Jagger
Lucas Till — TV Actor
2. Noah
Takes over the 2nd spot for the most popular male baby name here in New Jersey holding the same spot from 2021. Famous Noah’s are:
Noah Centineo — Actor
Noah Wylie — Actor
Noah Syndergaard — Baseball Pitcher
Noah Taylor — Actor
1. Liam
Liam is the most popular male baby name here in New Jersey!
Liam holds the number 1 position as it did in 2021. The strong presence of American Irish descent here in New Jersey makes Liam a natural. Here are some famous Liams:
Liam Neeson — Actor
Liam Payne — Musician
Liam Hemsworth — Actor
Liam Gallagher — Actor
Here are the most popular baby girl names here in New Jersey for 2023 starting with the 10th most popular girl’s name.
10. Leah
Holding firm as the 10th most popular girl’s name in New Jersey is Leah. Leah was also 10th place in 2021. Here are some of the Leah’s you may recognize:
Leah Remi — Actor
Leah Gibson — Actor
Leah Haywood — Musician
Leah Chase — Celebrity Chef
9. Luna
Coming in at number 9 as the most popular girl’s baby name in New Jersey is Luna. Luna jumped up 3 spots from 12th in 2021 to 9th in 2023. Here are a few famous Luna’s:
Luna — South Korean Singer (goes by first name)
Luna Blaise — Singer
8. Isabella
The beautiful name Isabella takes a dip in popularity going from 6th in 2021 to 8th in 2023 but it still remains popular here in New Jersey.
Isabella Boylston — Ballet Dancer
Isabella Rossellini — Actress
Isabella Lucas — Actor/Model
7. Charlotte
Comes in at number 7 for 2023 as the most popular baby girls name. Here are some popular Charlotte’s that you may recognize:
Charlotte Church — Actress/Singer/Song Writer
Charlotte McKinney — Actor/Model
Charlotte Rae — Actor
Charlotte Ross — Actor
6. Amelia
Climbs the ladder from 8th most popular girls baby name in New Jersey in 2021 to 6th in 2023. Amelia has some popular personalities, here they are:
Amelia Vega — Miss Universe/Actor
Amelia Earhart — Famous Pilot and Historical Figure
Amelia Atwater-Rhodes — American Author
Amelia Lily — Singer
5. Ava
Although slipping just one spot Ava remains popular here in New Jersey for girl’s name. Here are some famous Ava’s:
Ava Gardner — Actor
Ava Acres — Actor
Ava Kolker — Actor
Ava Barber — Country Singer
4. Emma
Took a dip two spots in popularity going from 2nd place in 2021 to 4th place as the most popular girls baby name of 2023. Here are some Emma’s that you may know:
Emma Stone — Actor
Emma Thompson — Actor/Director
Emma Kenney — Actor
Emma Samms — Actor
3. Mia
Holds steady and remains very popular as a choice for a girl’s name here in New Jersey. Here are Mia’s that you may know:
Mia Farrow — Actor
Mia Hamm — Soccer Player
Mia Kirschner — Actor
Mia Wasikowska — Actor/Director/Voice Over Actor
2. Sophia
Makes a big jump from the 5th most popular girls baby name here in New Jersey in 2021 to all the way to number 2. Lots of Sophia’s here in Jersey and throughout the country. Here are some familiar Sophia’s:
Sophia Loren — Actor
Sophia Vergara — Actor
Sophia Coppola — Film Maker/Actor
Sophia Anne Caruso — Actor/Singer
1. Olivia
The most popular girls name in 2021 and it‘s still the most popular girls baby name here in New Jersey in 2023. Lots of successful Olivia’s here are some of them:
Olivia de Havilland — Actor
Olivia Wilde — Actor
Olivia Newton-John — Actor/Singer
Olivia Munn — Actor
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.
