TRENTON – As tens of thousands of out-of-work residents struggle to get their unemployment benefits, New Jersey 101.5 presents a digital-exclusive town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, featuring the state's top labor official.

During the half-hour program, host Eric Scott will talk with Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo about what people can do to get the money they need.

The program will be broadcast right here at NJ1015.com and at Facebook.com/nj1015 without any commercial interruptions or breaks, with an on-demand replay available afterward.

Asaro-Angelo will answer previously submitted questions from desperate residents who have been struggling to navigate the unemployment system, watching their savings dwindle as their bills and debts mount.

“Despite New Jersey distributing over $30 billion in jobless aid since the pandemic began, there are still tens of thousands who have received no benefits," said Scott, New Jersey 101.5's morning news anchor and director of special projects. "Our goal is to connect those individuals with the help they need to get their claims processed.”

After a recent 11-week benefit extension that helped nearly 75,000 claimants who had been cut off from benefits, state officials recently said that as many as 20,000 people a week are being denied claims because they are accidentally providing the wrong answers to a federally mandated questionnaire.

How do you file a claim correctly? How do you get through the system? New Jersey 101.5's Unemployment Town Hall will have the answers.