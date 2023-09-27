Help filing for ANCHOR rebate — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Teams of helpers are being dispatched across New Jersey to help people fill out applications for New Jersey's ANCHOR property tax rebate.

The state says there are thousands who are eligible, but have not filed for the rebates.

If you got a rebate last year, you may not have to do anything to get a check this year.

New Jersey has been working for years toward a minimum wage of $15 per hour by 2024.

The Garden State will exceed that goal on Jan. 1, according to an announcement on Tuesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The hourly rate will rise by $1, to $15.13, for most employees.

KINNELON — A New Jersey couple's young son has been permanently scarred, mentally and physically, after a savage and gory pit bull attack in this Morris County borough, according to a lawsuit.

The toddler, who was 18 months old at the time, was in a stroller pushed by his mother Roxanne Miller and his grandmother Bonie Oakley at the Sept. 24, 2022 Town-wide Garage Sale in Kinnelon last year, the lawsuit said. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser benefit the borough's local firefighters.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The body found Saturday near the Manasquan Inlet was identified as a missing Brick man.

State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said the body found on Channel Drive is that of Derek Narby, 21. He was on board a 31-foot boat that capsized the night of Sept. 14 in Manasquan Inlet as Hurricane Lee caused rough surf all along the Jersey Shore.

A 10-foot wave knocked the boat over tossing his father David and older brother Dawson into the inlet. They were pulled out of the water by Point Pleasant Beach police.

Each year, a growing number of New Jersey residents are utilizing a state law that lets them use medication to take their own life when their prognosis is extremely bleak.

According to new data from the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, 91 terminally ill patients took advantage of the Medical Aid in Dying program in 2022.

The count was 50 in 2021. The law took effect in August 2019.

