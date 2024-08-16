Help a child in foster care: how to become an advocate in NJ

New Jersey youth in foster care get the one-on-one advocacy they need because of volunteers.

And right now, there's a call out to get more of these volunteers on board.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, act as a voice for children in the state's foster system. Thousands of kids are in need of this kind of help on a yearly basis.

"It's important during such a vulnerable time in a child's life, that they have a consistent person that is visiting them and looking out for them," said Lauren Sikora, communications and development director for CASA of Middlesex County.

As a CASA, you're assigned a case and spend time with a child who ideally will end up in a forever home.

Over the course of the case, which can last several months, you communicate with adults in the child's life — like teachers, doctors, and family members — and make recommendations to the family court on behalf of the youth.

"We're looking for volunteers who are interested in making a difference in a child's life," Sikora said.

Right now, CASA of Middlesex County is recruiting individuals who'd be interested in participating in a fall training session. The chapter holds three training sessions per year.

Wannabe volunteers do not need to come in with any legal expertise. Individuals do need to be at least 21 years old and must be able to pass a background check.

Due to the diversity of the foster care population, it helps to be bilingual, but that's not a must.

"There are locations that cover every single county in New Jersey, and they absolutely need volunteers," Sikora said.

Those who are interested in becoming a volunteer can check out this page.

According to CASA of New Jersey, volunteers provided advocacy to 2,880 foster children and youth during fiscal year 2023.

