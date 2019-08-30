Heavily armed man arrested while demanding job at Great Adventure

JACKSON — Police confiscated numerous weapons from the car and home of a 38-year-old Allentown man who they said was upset that Six Flags Great Adventure kicked him out when he tried applying for a job.

Park security alerted Jackson police at 11 a.m. Thursday about a man at the employee training center who was acting strangely and asking questions about the park’s security protocols.

The officers were told that the man had returned to the park after being escorted out and was harassing employees because he had not been hired.

The officers then spoke with the man and learned that he had a handgun in his vehicle, which was parked in the lot.

Officers searched the car and found a Glock 9mm handgun in a holster, three loaded 15-round magazines for the gun, several knives, an SOG machete, an SOG tactical tomahawk, handcuffs and a hat with the NYPD logo.

Jonathan Fruchter was then arrested.

Police later searched his home in Allentown and found an AR-15 rifle and several 30-round magazines, a Sig Sauer 40 caliber handgun and ammunition.

Fruchter was charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of magazines capable of holding in excess of 10 rounds and possession of handcuffs.

