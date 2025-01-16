Heart-stopping 911 video: Rescuers turn NJ family’s newborn nightmare to miracle

⚫ Video shows police responding to a frantic 911 call on Thanksgiving Day

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police in this Cape May County town have shared video of an emergency response in November that saved a newborn's life.

Video posted on social media (and shared below) shows the Middle Township Police Department rushing to the aid of a 1-week-old girl who was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive.

The incident occurred in the evening hours of Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.

The video shows Patrolman Chris Rudy pulling up to what appears to be a mobile home community at around 5:45 p.m. He hurries out of the police car and to the baby's mother, who's attempting to perform CPR on the infant.

"The baby was blue in color and cold to the touch," the police department wrote on Facebook.

In the video, Rudy immediately takes the baby from the mother, who's heard pleading for help, and begins administering life-saving measures. A positive response from the baby appears to be detected almost immediately.

"She's in and out," someone says on the video.

At that point, the baby is rushed to an AtlantiCare ambulance on the scene and placed on a stretcher.

The baby looks to be moving on its own as an emergency medical technician detects a pulse.

"She's got a heartbeat, honey," the EMT says.

According to police, the baby was transported to a hospital in Cape May County for further examination.

Police said the quick actions of Rudy and rescue personnel "played a crucial role in saving the life of the newborn."

