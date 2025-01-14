MAURICE RIVER — Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a man who allegedly tried to grab a girl from outside her home in Cumberland County.

The New Jersey State Police is asking the public to help identify the unknown man who's now wanted for an attempted abduction.

According to police, the man made the attempt on Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m., outside the teenager's residence near the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street.

State Highway 47 and Main St. in Maurice River Township

Police have released a sketch of the wanted man. According to officials, they're looking for a white male aged 30 to 40, who's approximately 6 feet tall. The man had light facial hair and a scar on his left jawline, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie-style hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black socks, and black shoes, police said.

According to officials, the man was on foot when he attempted to grab the teenager.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who recognizes thinks they know the person in the sketch, is asked to contact Troop “A” Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Maurice River is patrolled by New Jersey State Police.

