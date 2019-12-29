Have you seen her? Cops say NJ woman forced into car by boyfriend

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: Police canceled efforts to find Linda Dannenhauer, saying she was located.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police have asked the public to help find a woman from the Blackwood section of the township, saying she may be in danger.

According to township police, 40-year-old Linda Dannenhauer left her residence Sunday around 8:14 a.m., after having been involved in a dispute with her boyfriend.

Police said it appeared that Dannenhauer was "involuntarily placed in a vehicle and driven away from the scene" by her boyfriend, whose identity they did not disclose.

Dannenhauer is reported to be 5 feet three inches tall and 115 pounds. She has red hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black tank top, blue jeans and tan wedge heels.

Dannenhauer is in possession of her cell phone and contact has been made, but she refused to share her location, according to police, who also said Dannenhauer may possibly be in the Philadelphia area, near Spring Garden Street.

Police asked anyone who sees Dannenhauer to immediately report it, either by calling 9-1-1, Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, users can text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and a message to 888777.

