Harmful bacteria keeps Monmouth County lake closed

A popular swimming destination is being kept off limits because of bacteria that is harmful to people and animals.

Recent testing at Deal Lake determined there was still cyanobacteria present in the water. The testing was done on August 2 and the results were reported on Tuesday through a statement from the county.

A statement posted on the website of the Deal Lake Commission said that people are being advised to not canoe or kayak in the lake, and that anyone who touches the water should immediately wash their hands. The commission said the algae can be caused by "a combination of high temperatures and a lot of storm water run off."

The commission is scheduled to hold a meeting on August 16, which is supposed to include state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth. The meeting at the Interlaken borough hall will discuss the issues with the algae.

The lake covers more than 150 acres and stretches through seven towns. Testing will continue on a weekly basis at the lake, and warning signs will be taken down once the water is determined to be safe.

