Gunman kills worker at PSE&G facility in Somerset, NJ

🔴 Police were called to PSE&G's Somerset Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road around 7 a.m.

🔴 Russell D. Heller, 51, was pronounced dead in the PSE&G parking lot. Gunman Gary T. Curtis, 58, was found 4 miles away at TD Bank Ballpark

🔴 A motive for the shooting was not disclosed

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A worker was shot dead Wednesday morning at PSE&G's offices by a former employee who took his own life.

Investigators identified the gunman as Gary T. Curtis, age 58, of Washington, a former employee of the utility.

The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, age 51, Milford, who was employed at the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road.

Investigators said Curtis approached Heller in the lot and shot him outside his vehicle.

Gunman went to TD Bank Ballpark

Police responded to 911 calls at 7:02 a.m. reporting a shooting in the parking lot. Heller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators tracked Curtis to a parking lot in Bridgewater at 10:20 a.m. Curtis, who had apparently shot himself in his car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported the shooter wound up at TD Bank Ballpark just off Route 287 about 4 miles away.

Authorities did not say if they knew what motivated the shooter.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

