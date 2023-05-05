Growing chain will bring its mouth-watering cookies to NJ

More cookie news! No, it’s not about a new Crumbl this time; there’s a new entrant in the gourmet cookie wars: Crave Cookies, coming soon to Gloucester Township.

The burgeoning Utah-based chain is just starting its national rollout and this will be their first foray into New Jersey. They currently have stores in Florida, Utah and Tennessee. There are franchise opportunities in many other states.

According to their website:

Our cookies are gourmet AF, packed with flavor, and worth every single calorie. Every Crave Cookie is hand rolled and made with real butter so you get that delicious, home-baked taste in every bite. Where other cookies crumble, ours will change the way you think about dessert forever. Your taste buds will thank you!

According to 42 Freeway, the store will be going in on Cross Keys Road between a Sakura and a Chipotle.

Much like Crumbl, Crave offers just a few varieties at a time:

Freshly baked cookies curated weekly to highlight a variety of delicious flavors that create a sweet moment of nostalgia in every bite. Six handcrafted cookies that even the pickiest foodies will love. New flavors every Friday morning!

Along with the baked goods they also have “loaded sodas.”

choose one of our crave favorites or create your own. your choice of soda, creams, flavored syrups, purees, and boba popping pearls. the sky is the limit with our loaded soda menu!

