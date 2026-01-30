Let’s be honest, the only good thing to come out of Groundhog Day is the Bill Murray comedy. Otherwise, what has it really done for us?

We don’t actually rely on a rodent to tell us what kind of weather we can expect in the coming weeks, but wouldn’t it be nice if the groundhog could actually help us out with something more useful?

Since looking ahead at the weather can be so hit-or-miss, I started thinking about predictions that would be more helpful for New Jerseyans.

So, if I may, I have some suggestions for any groundhog looking to make predictions for us in the Garden State that matter. I hope our Garden State groundhogs are reading this and taking notes.

Predictions New Jerseyans would rather have a groundhog make

Will our property taxes ever be manageable?

New Jersey’s biggest question was asked again, but would the groundhog finally have an answer for us?

Will we be happy with our new governor?

Gov. Mikie Sherrill handled her first snowstorm well with how the roads were managed. Was that an outlier or a good sign for the next four to eight years?

Oh, wise rodent, please let us know what you think!

Will we ever have the option to pump our own gas?

No matter which way this is answered, a good portion of the state will be furious with the possibly-wise groundhog, but at least we’d finally have a prediction.

Will we finally get rid of toll booths in the foreseeable future?

They were supposed to be temporary, so why are we still dealing with them? Can this clairvoyant little fur ball give us some guidance on whether they’ll ever go away?

Will we ever be able to go to New Jersey beaches without needing a beach badge?

Other states seem to have it figured out. Why can’t we?

Is there a timeline on when we’ll get rid of the outdated blue laws in North Jersey?

It’s wild to me that there are still parts of the state that don’t allow certain stores to be open for business on Sundays. We’re no longer in the 1800s, groundhog, so will we ever enter 2026?

When will there finally be a definitive answer on where central Jersey is?

You know what? I don’t even know if we’ll ever get to the bottom of this one. You get a pass, groundhog.

Groundhogs, or frankly any rodents willing to make a guess, get on these and keep us posted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

