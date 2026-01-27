Much like Bill Murray’s character in Groundhog Day, reliving the same 24 hours, it feels like we go through the same news cycle each year with PETA trying to do something about the typical Feb. 2 traditions.

The animal rights group takes issue with using a live animal to “predict” whether we will have an early spring or not, even going so far as to suggest using a vegan “weather reveal” cake in previous years.

Groundhog Day Photo by Daniil Komov on Unsplash loading...

PETA opposes Groundhog Day

This year, they’ve really taken their suggestion into the 21st century, proposing that we swap out our Groundhog M.C., Punxatawney Phil, with a hologram groundhog.

The 3D projection of the animal would even vocalize his weather prediction.

It would be no more or less scientific than a guy in a top hat pulling the utterly baffled mammal out of its home, but would the crowds be satisfied?

Hey, it worked when they brought Tupac out as a hologram. With the right marketing, who knows? Maybe we could spitball this idea.

Punxatawney Phil shouldn’t get all the spotlight. Historically, the Garden State has had some ”clairvoyant” rodents of our own.

Groundhog Day Photo by Diego Rastelli on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey’s weather-predicting groundhogs

We’ve had Lady Edwina of Essex, Stonewall Jackson in Sussex, and who could forget Milltown Mel?

I know it’s not New Jersey, but it’s close. This is your annual reminder that former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio killed one of the Staten Island Chucks.

Rest In Peace, Charles G. Hogg.

So how would you feel about this switch-up to our usual means of predicting the end of winter? Let us know in this poll:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

