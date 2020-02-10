A new survey by Wallethub has New Jersey coming in 12th as a great state to date in. Analyst Jill Gonzalez said they looked at 29 key indicators of dating friendliness across 50 states, ranging from the share of single adults to things like movie costs and nightlife options per capita.

New Jersey, with all of its diversified options, has a great date for anyone regardless of what you're looking for. We've got the finest dining, the best scenery, great entertainment and even terrific overnight getaways to give you the perfect Valentine's Day.

Here are some options from both my live Facebook on New Jersey 101.5 as well as my own social media.

Adam Daniel: "Princeton! You can get a little bit of everything all within walking distance!"

Carren Boyce: "Red Bank...Count Basie for a show & then dinner. Nice area to walk around...go by the water too."

Joe Nappi: "Asbury Park. Silverball Museum during the day and a show at The Stone Pony at night."

Cindy Zwicker: "The Strand Theater in Lakewood NJ! Gorgeous historic theater with beyond awesome acoustics and the best staff and crew! A beautiful room in addition to the main theater called the Gallery with a replica of the bar in The Shinning! They have it all! Oldies, The Ballet, Broadway quality Theater, Comedy, Tribute Bands, and so much more! Visit www.strand.org for info on upcoming shows."

Andrea Aj Jones: "Long Branch. I used to live there... great beaches, restaurants, and hotels."

Marty Lou Pina: "Depends...my first date with Scott was a walk along Blvd. East then to a pub in Hoboken for a drink...best date ever!"

Josh Colvin: "The Poconos."

Hank Reynolds: "Rats and the Grounds for Sculpture."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: