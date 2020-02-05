NJ is a good state to date, says one survey

With 34% of all U.S. adults having never been married, personal finance website, WalletHub has released its report on 2020's "Best and Worst States for Singles."

Analyst Jill Gonzalez said they looked at 29 key indicators of dating friendliness across 50 states, ranging from the share of single adults to things like movie costs and nightlife options per capita.

While New Jersey did not crack the Top 10, it's still a great state for singles, ranking 12th on the list. Gonzalez said the state did better when it came to dating opportunities and romance and fun (ranking 9th in each of those categories).

But it's going to cost people to date in New Jersey, which generally has a high cost of living.

She said New Jersey has a lot of restaurants per capita, ranking in the Top 5 overall for that category. It also has one of the highest median annual household incomes adjusted for cost of living. The sense there is that there is more money to spend in New Jersey on dating, said Gonzalez.

But again, there are typically more expensive restaurants in the Garden State. Even if a couple wants to go to the movies, that's going to take a big chunk out of their wallets.

"But the good news is that there's plenty of things to choose from," she said.

Maintenance, which one may not normally associate with dating, also cost more money in New Jersey: Beauty salon costs and haircut costs, both for men and women, are higher.

Florida is the best state for singles followed by California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania. West Virginia is the worst state for those looking for love. Arkansas is second followed by North Dakota, New Mexico and Wyoming. Gonzalez said there are not a lot singles to begin with in these areas. There are more family friendly places in these states and typically a lot less to do there as well.

