New Jersey one of the best best states for working dads

New Jersey's paid family leave law makes the state among the best for working dads with young kids, according to a recent Wallethub report.

Analyst Jill Gonzalez said they looked at 22 different key indicators of friendliness toward working fathers, including length of the work day for males, childcare costs, and the share of men in good or better health.

New Jersey is the third best state in the nation for working dads, doing well in terms of economic and social well being, meaning there's a lot of dads bringing home the bacon.

At the same time, New Jersey did well in work-life balance. Gonzalez said agood parental leave policy helps above anything else.

Childcare may be expensive in New Jersey, but it is one of the best in terms of quality. So, even though someone is paying a higher premium for childcare in New Jersey than in other states, that person is also getting a lot of accredited providers, which not all states can say, added Gonzalez.

But New Jersey could work on its health rank, which ranks 20th.

"We hopefully like to see male mental health improve so along the lines of more men in good or better health, more physically active men and more men going to the doctor preemptively," said Gonzalez.

Massachusetts is the best state for working dads followed by Connecticut, New Jersey, Vermont and Minnesota. The worst state for working fathers is Louisiana.

