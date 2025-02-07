Gov. Murphy isn’t hiding anybody. He says we’re ‘wigged out’ by Trump

✅ Gov. Murphy still getting fallout from immigration comments

Gov. Phil Murphy made his first direct comments Thursday after insinuating that he was housing a potentially unauthorized immigrant at his luxury Middletown compound.

Speaking with reporters after meeting with the state’s congressional delegation in during the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Walk to Washington, the governor said that no one ever stayed on his property, despite having told a liberal audience that a non-citizen was living in a garage apartment there and daring ICE to make an arrest.

“People who have complete clean status, including American citizens, are wigged out right now, and that was, I probably could have said it better, but that’s the point that I’m making. That’s the bigger point,” Murphy said. "We never have and never will violate any immigration laws in the United States. That's never going to happen. I promise you that. Nobody ever came to my house. Nobody was ever coming to my house."

Murphy said that immigrants with criminal records “shouldn’t be here.” But there are "millions more" who are in the U.S. "for the right reasons," who are anxious about recent actions by the Trump administration despite having clean records.

ICE has not shown up

Murphy said he has not heard from ICE nor anyone from the Trump administration. Trump border czar Tom Homan told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he may look into Murphy's comment.

Assemblyman Erik Peterson, R-Hunterdon, continued to push for answers about Murphy’s comments despite denials from his office that he took someone in. The Republican sent a letter to State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan seeking clarification about whether or not anyone has been housed at Murphy’s home and if state resources had ever been used to aid immigrants targeted by ICE.

"The New Jersey State Police should never be placed in the position of facilitating a political agenda. Their duty is to protect the governor and uphold the law, not to shield individuals from lawful federal enforcement actions," Peterson says in the letter.

Peterson earlier called for Murphy's resignation over his comments.

