Got Snow? Make Craig Allen’s Snow Ice Cream

As fresh snow blankets the Garden State...

Did you know that you can EAT snow?

Seriously.

Read on, and I can show you how to turn snow into ice cream, step by step.

I got this "recipe" from friends in Oregon.

It's fast...easy...and YUMMY.

SNOW ICE CREAM

1 egg (beat thoroughly)

1 C sugar

1 can (12 oz) evaporated condensed milk (NOT the sweetened kind).

1 T vanilla

Serve your snow ice cream immediately, as it melts quickly.

Enjoy a bowl as is...or top with your favorite toppings.

When not serving, put the BIG mixer bowl of ice cream in the freezer.

Cover, and store, "leftover" snow ice cream in the freezer....it keeps, just like "store" ice cream.

Make Craig Allen's Snow Ice Cream

