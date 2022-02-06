Google’s map-camera car in NJ: Were you caught in these street-view pics?
Within the past few months, the Google Street View Car – the vehicle that takes all of those street-level pictures on Google Maps — has driven across many roads in South Jersey.
As it was crisscrossing our region from Turnersville and Williamstown, through Egg Harbor Township and Absecon, into Ocean City and Sea Isle City, it captured many people going about their everyday routine.
While just about all of the faces have been blurred out, some pictures allow for an in-car view to see what people are drinking or eating. Some people were caught using a cell phone while they were behind the wheel. Some people were hard at work.
Additionally, we were also able to find some pictures of uniquely-colored cars or people wearing bright clothing, which might make you recognize yourself in some of these pictures.
If you do see yourself, please e-mail us and let us know!