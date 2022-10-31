GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county.

After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.

Police were first made aware of Taylor's alleged actions on the morning of Oct. 27, when they were called to a townhouse development on La Costa Drive on a report of a ransacked home and stolen vehicle.

Authorities believe the suspect, later identified as Taylor, gained access by climbing on to a hot tub in the backyard and entering through an unlocked window.

The victim was able to track her vehicle using an app on her phone, and it was recovered, unoccupied.

Through a sweep of the area, officers located three vehicles that had been burglarized, the police department said. Officers canvassed the area and soon learned that a person matching the suspect's description had been staying in a hotel room at the Howard Johnson property along the Black Horse Pike.

While investigating, officers were dispatched to another vehicle burglary in the area. In the process of addressing the crime, officers located a stolen vehicle that had been reported stolen the night before from a nearby business that's not far from the Howard Johnson property. Officers learned that it was likely the same suspect who was responsible.

Hours later, while conducting a stake-out of the hotel, officers observed the suspect leaving his room. When officers approached the suspect, he immediately fled on foot, police said. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Officers recovered stolen property from the vehicles and the burglarized residence, according to the police department.

Taylor has been charged with burglary of a residence, burglary to a motor vehicle, theft from a vehicle, theft of a vehicle, resisting arrest by flight, and obstruction of justice.

Police used news of the arrest as an opportunity to remind residents to follow the "9PM routine" of locking their vehicles every night.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

