Give a Funny Valentine’s Day Card

That is what I would do. And, a study confirms my thoughts on the Valentine's Day card dilemma. Serious...or...Funny?

Time is running out. And, $2.98 is...cheap. (Craig Allen photo)

A little history first:

February has long been known as the month of romance. The history behind Valentine's Day, and its patron saint, Saint Valentine, is shrouded in mystery. But, the day we recognize today is known to contain bits of both Christian and Roman tradition.

Can you "bear"ly stand it? (Craig Allen photo)

The giving of flowers, chocolate and jewelry is part of that tradition.

Mmmmmm....chocolate. (Craig Allen photo)

Valentine greetings were popular as far back as the middle ages. Written valentines began to appear after 1400.

Besides the U.S., Valentine's Day is observed in England, Canada, Australia, France and Mexico.

Amore...en Espanol. (Craig Allen photo)

In America and England, by the mid 1700's, it was common for friends and lovers to exchange small gifts and handwritten notes on Valentine's Day.

Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced Valentines in America in the 1840's. Known as the "Mother Of The Valentine," her cards were elaborate. They were made with lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as "scrap."

By around 1900, printed cards had largely replaced handwritten notes, due to improvements in printing technology.

"Fur People" send the love, too. (Craig Allen photo)

Today, according to the "Greeting Card Association," 145 million Valentine's Day cards are sent each year (this doesn't include "classroom valentines)...

Ninjas and...unihorns...for the virtual classroom. (Craig Allen photo)

...making this the second-largest card-sending day of the year (behind Christmas).

Go BIG, or go home? (Craig Allen photo)

Women buy about 80% of all Valentine's Day cards.

Or, get a BIG pizza. (Craig Allen photo)

A study I came across said (and I won't bore you with all the minutia): if you're not sure whether to get your sweetie a serious or a funny Valentine's Day card...

And, some chips, too. (Craig Allen photo)

...you should give a "funny" Valentine card, as it shows that you are "comfortable" in the relationship.

Serious, or funny. Hmmmmmmm........

Really, it's up to you.

Yup. (Craig Allen photo).

And, if you haven't gotten a Valentine's Day card for your sweetheart...HURRY.