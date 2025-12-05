Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca remains defiant and refuses renewed calls to step down after being indicted on child endangerment and abuse charges.

When LaPlaca was arrested on St. Patrick's Day earlier this year, she had a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit and could barely stand while officers were trying to talk to her. Open containers of booze were found in her car, along with her young child.

Gov. Phil Murphy was among those who said she should step down. She refused, and insted checked herself into rehab. She claims she is clean and sober.

The DWI charges are typically handled on the municipal level, but the new charges have her potentially facing years in a state prison for endangering her child.

Democratic Assemblywoman Andrea Katz joined the calls for LaPlaca to resign "for the community's sake." "Everyone will benefit if her full focus is on recovery," Katz said.

LaPlaca lashed out at Katz on social media, sniping, "I'm sorry I ever supported you...punshing down is not a good look, Assemblywoman."

Dubbed the 'Queen of Toxicity,' this is not LaPlaca's first run in with the law. She has a history of legal issues that include assault and domestic violence.

She and her husband, Jason Carty, also have a history of viciously attacking anyone who dares to question her behavior. Carty has his own history of legal entanglements.

Keep scrolling to read the latest in this case. In the article is the link to police bodycam video of her arrest. Watch it. Then tell me if this is the kind of person you think should be in government.

Hackensack police say they've found no evidence of human trafficking at Target after a viral TikTok

🚨 TikTok video from a Hackensack Target shopper goes viral after she describes a frightening encounter.

🚨 Hackensack police investigated but say they found no criminal activity.

🚨 Creator urges women to stay alert, saying her fear was real even without proof of trafficking.

HACKENSACK — A TikTok creator is warning other women in Bergen County to stay aware of their surroundings after what she calls a close call.

The creator, leahtarsia_, posted the video on Nov. 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the video has 400,000 views and 43,000 likes.

In the TikTok video, Leah said she had an uncomfortable experience at the Hackensack Target that she knew in her gut felt off.

According to Leah, she was in the store with her baby when she was approached by a man.

He said, "Hi." However, Leah said the man was uncomfortably close — within six feet — and she didn't respond.

"I don't need to acknowledge you because you said hello to me, right?" Leah said in the video. She gave him a dirty look and walked away.

As she continued to shop, she noticed that he was never far away. It felt to her like he was trailing her, and she was concerned he might be involved in human trafficking.

After the video gained traction, the Hackensack police said investigators looked into Leah's claims. The department did not receive any official complaint from her.

Detectives said they "found no evidence of criminality."

PhilaPort Cruise Terminal (PhilaPort) PhilaPort Cruise Terminal (PhilaPort) loading...

🚢 New cruise terminal in Philadelphia opens spring 2026, giving New Jersey travelers another convenient option.

💼 The project is expected to generate over 2,100 jobs and $300M annually, boosting regional tourism and economic growth.

🎉 The terminal’s inaugural season coincides with the U.S. 250th anniversary.

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey cruise lovers will soon have another convenient sailing option when a new cruise terminal opens in Philadelphia next spring.

PhilaPort announced that construction of the future PhilaPort Cruise Terminal has begun. The 16-acre site, adjacent to Philadelphia International Airport, will serve as the region’s newest gateway for cruise travel beginning in April 2026.

The terminal’s inaugural season comes at a very historic time when the U.S. plans to celebrate its 250th anniversary, and Philly will host a wide range of nationally significant events and tourism experiences.

A New Jersey resident was hospitalized after a fox bite on Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) A New Jersey resident was hospitalized after a fox bite on Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) loading...

🔴 Montvale police warn residents after a fox attack — the latest in a string of unsettling wildlife incidents.

🔴 Victim hospitalized, but police still haven’t received an update on their condition.

🔴 Coyote attacks in nearby towns weeks earlier have heightened concerns.

MONTVALE — Police in this New Jersey town are warning residents to keep their distance after a fox attack, the latest in a series of similar incidents.

A Montvale resident called the police after a fox bit them on Tuesday, according to a Montvale police Facebook post.

Police Capt. Alisha Foley said the individual was hospitalized, but the victim didn't follow up to give officers an update on their condition.

The fox was last seen in the northeastern section of Montvale, but it could have roamed in the last two days.

"Remain vigilant and keep an eye on your children and pets," police said.

Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook) Manasquan Police Seek Electric Dirt Bike Rider Who Eluded Officers at 50 MPH (Manasquan Police via Facebook) loading...

Following a rash of fatal accidents involving electric bicycles and motorbikes, New Jersey is moving to scrap all current classifications of e-bikes and expand the definitions of what qualifies as an electric bike and how they are regulated.

The biggest change would be requiring a license, registration and insurance for nearly every type of e-bike, including low powered versions that only provide an assist to pedal power and cannot go more than a few miles an hour.

Questions were raised before the committee about whether insurance companies would even want to insure these bikes and the cost to do o.

The chairman of the Senate transportation committee, Pat Diegnan (D-Middlesex), conceded this legislation may not be the solution to the problem, "But we have to do something."

