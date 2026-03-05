We’re No. 1!

Not in compassion. Not in being "present" and stopping and smelling the roses (who has time in Jersey for that?). Certainly not in the lowest taxes.

Loud Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Noise. We are No.1 in noise.

We are the loudest state in America.

If you needed scientific proof that New Jersey never shuts up, we finally got it, according to a new nationwide study from Premier Timber Frame Builders.

OK, it’s not actually about how much we talk, although I think that could have been a ninth category. The study looked at eight different categories: population density, commuter traffic, air traffic, public transit, construction permits, nightlife, dog ownership, and even how often people Google noise complaints.

Cheering Photo by Nicholas Green on Unsplash loading...

We didn’t just win this undesirable contest. We crushed it.

Our total score was a 62.05. Compare that to number two, Massachusetts, which scored 42.78. The quietest state? Kansas, which has a 6.51 according to a press release on the study.

That alone ought to put it in perspective. Realizing that our population density is 1,325 people per square mile, the most dense by far, you begin to see why. Those noisy jets overhead? We’re number one in the nation for air traffic density too. Traffic congestion? Fuggetaboutit.

Oh, and if you’re thinking of Philadelphia and New York City, wondering how we could rank number one, keep in mind this is statewide. Most of Pennsylvania and New York are quieter and more peaceful.

Bottom line is we’re number one in yet another undesirable category. And if we complain about it, we’ll just start shouting and pad our lead.