HACKENSACK — A TikTok creator is warning other women in Bergen County to stay aware of their surroundings after what she calls a close call.

The creator, leahtarsia_, posted the video on Nov. 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the video has 400,000 views and 43,000 likes.

Leah speaks about her experience at the Target in Hackensack in a video (@leahtarsia_ via TikTok)

Viral TikTok recounts ‘off’ encounter at Hackensack Target

In the TikTok video, Leah said she had an uncomfortable experience at the Hackensack Target that she knew in her gut felt off.

According to Leah, she was in the store with her baby when she was approached by a man.

He said, "Hi." However, Leah said the man was uncomfortably close — within six feet — and she didn't respond.

"I don't need to acknowledge you because you said hello to me, right?" Leah said in the video. She gave him a dirty look and walked away.

Shopper pushes his cart from a Target retail store, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Creator says man appeared to follow her through the store

As she continued to shop, she noticed that he was never far away. It felt to her like he was trailing her, and she was concerned he might be involved in human trafficking.

Before Leah left, she asked a Target security guard to escort her out to her car. After Leah pointed out the man who tried to speak with her, the guard said the man had been hanging around the store for a few days.

She then drove to the Wawa in Lodi and parked. That's where she took out her phone and recorded the viral video.

Police find ‘no evidence of criminality’ after review

In the video, she told her followers that they should be hyper-aware of their surroundings.

"Do I have any proof that he was trying to traffic or do anything weird? Technically, no. But again, there's no situation that is too little to contact help," Leah said.

After the video gained traction, the Hackensack police said investigators looked into Leah's claims. The department did not receive any official complaint from her.

Detectives said they "found no evidence of criminality."

However, police said that anyone with an emergency should call 911. People who want help with a situation that is not an emergency, such as Leah's experience, can instead call the Hackensack police at 201-646-7777.

TikToker stands by her experience

On Thursday morning, Leah published another video in response to the Hackensack police's investigation.

She said she was pleased that police actually looked into the situation, and that her video came from a place of "extreme uncomfortability" and fear.

"I just shared it because that was the experience that I had, and I want other women to be aware," Leah said.

