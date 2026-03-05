President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, nominating Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

The announcement came just two days after Noem faced tough questioning from both Republicans and Democrats during congressional hearings over immigration enforcement, federal spending and the administration’s handling of recent incidents involving federal agents.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mullin would take over the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, border security and disaster response. In the meantime, federal law would allow him to serve as acting secretary while his nomination is pending.

Cabinet shakeup amid mounting controversy

Noem becomes the first Cabinet secretary to leave Trump’s second administration.

Her tenure at DHS had been marked by intense scrutiny over the administration’s immigration crackdown, which has sparked protests, lawsuits and fierce political debate across the country.

The pressure intensified after the shooting deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis by immigration enforcement officers — an incident that drew bipartisan criticism and intensified congressional oversight of DHS.

Lawmakers also pressed Noem about billions of dollars in DHS spending and questioned the department’s disaster response and use of emergency funds through FEMA.

Trump moves Noem into new role

Rather than leaving the administration entirely, Trump said Noem will take on a new job as “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a security initiative he said will focus on cooperation and security issues across the Western Hemisphere.

Trump announced the change on social media, praising Mullin and signaling confidence he would carry out the administration’s immigration and border security agenda.

NJ lawmakers react

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, issued this statement in reaction to Noem's firing.

“Good riddance, Kristi Noem. Her tenure overseeing Trump’s rogue Department of Homeland Security has been defined by chaos, cruelty, and a stunning disregard for basic decency and due process. For nearly a year, my colleagues and I have called for her removal after watching her dismantle FEMA and preside over an ICE operation that killed American citizens and detains tens of thousands in nightmare conditions at places like Delaney Hall. DHS is supposed to protect Americans, not erode the standards that hold our society together. Make no mistake she leaves irreparable damage in her wake, but I am very glad to see her finally gone.”