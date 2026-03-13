How appropriate that World Sleep Day should fall on a Friday the 13th, because it comes with some unfortunate news for the Garden State.

According to a recent study, we are among the worst states for getting a good night’s rest. In fact, we are the third-worst state for sleepers.

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This is not the bronze medal we wanted to earn.

The information comes from NapLab, a mattress review company, that surveyed over 50,000 U.S. adults with a sleep quiz to identify sleeping patterns in each state.

Based on their research, New Jerseyans barely get seven hours of sleep each night, which is the national average.

The average amount of sleep with get is six hours and 43 minutes.

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World Sleep Day is March 13, 2026

Some of the national findings from the study are eye-opening.

(See what I did there?)

😴 38% of Americans get fewer than 7 hours of sleep per night

😴 The average American only feels well-rested 3 days per week

😴 Two-thirds of Americans need to nap at least once per week

😴 25% wake up before 6 a.m.

😴 22% wake up without an alarm, while 1 in 6 rely on three or more alarms

My personal takeaway is that waking up without an alarm is wild.

SEE ALSO: The best 3 beaches in NJ for peace and quiet

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I need at least two alarms set to ensure that I’ll wake up in time for whatever it is I’m going to, no matter how good a night’s sleep I have.

Another crazy finding is that 7% of respondents say they sleep with a bra on.

Ladies, that’s our time to be free! What are we doing?

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You can read the full study here.

Oh no, I’m now realizing that sharing this with you might make matters worse and keep you up tonight. Get some sleep!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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