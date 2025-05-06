Where stressed out NJ moms want to go to most for Mother’s Day
It certainly isn’t a vacuum cleaner your mom wants for Mother’s Day. It’s not a raucous Girls Gone Wild weekend in Las Vegas either.
Moms just want to get off life’s constant treadmill and forget the stress for a little while. Present.com surveyed thousands of stressed out mothers to ask where they would dream of hiding out for some rest.
Here in New Jersey, there were three clear winners.
Coming in at 3rd place is something more of a sporty mom might like.
High Point State Park
If she likes the fresh air and nature trails and can relax by getting worn out by a good, long hike, then High Point State Park is for her.
But in addition to the long hike, the thought of climbing those 291 steps in the observation tower is a bit much.
Plus, my chances of seeing a bear? Miss me with that.
Maybe the 2nd place pick would be more my speed.
Frenchtown
Frenchtown is nestled along the Delaware River and filled with historic, rustic charm. We’re talking little boutiques, art galleries, and maybe some wine tastings.
The big winner however, and the one I would probably be drawn to the most myself, is Cape May.
Cape May
It’s the 1st place pick where most stressed-out moms would like to spend a few relaxing days.
This peaceful coastal retreat with Victorian architecture, picturesque beaches, and stunning scenery could be just what the doctor ordered.
I guess not being a mom, I haven’t earned it? Maybe my stress level has to settle for tanning at Belmar and lunch at 10th Ave Burrito.
❤️ Happy Mothers’ Day, NJ mommies! ❤️
